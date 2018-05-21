FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
May 21, 2018 / 10:14 PM / in 2 hours

Australia shares set to gain tracking Wall Street, NZ rises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    May 22 (Reuters) - Australian shares are seen inching up on
Tuesday, following Wall Street which climbed as a truce between
the United States and China calmed fears of a potential trade
war, while Aussie miners are expected to be pressured by weak
iron ore prices.
     China's Dalian iron ore futures fell more than 3 percent on
Monday due to technical selling and growing concerns that steel
mills in the world's top producer may delay orders.           
        
    The local share price index futures          fell 0.21
percent or 13 points to 6,080, a 4.5-point discount to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark 
declined 0.05 percent on Monday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         gained 0.19
percent at 2205 GMT.
    
       

 (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.