Australia shares set to gain tracking Wall Street, NZ rises

May 22 (Reuters) - Australian shares are seen inching up on Tuesday, following Wall Street which climbed as a truce between the United States and China calmed fears of a potential trade war, while Aussie miners are expected to be pressured by weak iron ore prices. China's Dalian iron ore futures fell more than 3 percent on Monday due to technical selling and growing concerns that steel mills in the world's top producer may delay orders. The local share price index futures fell 0.21 percent or 13 points to 6,080, a 4.5-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark declined 0.05 percent on Monday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index gained 0.19 percent at 2205 GMT. (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)