Australia shares set to inch lower, hurt by miners; New Zealand up

March 21 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised to open lower on Thursday, as a sharp drop in iron ore prices is likely to weigh mining stocks, with heavyweights Rio Tinto Ltd and Fortescue Metals Group Ltd likely to extend their declines. China's iron ore futures plunged nearly 6 percent on Wednesday, on expectation of higher supply as Brazil's Vale SA is set to resume work at its largest iron ore mine in Minas Gerais state. The local share price index futures fell 0.1 percent or 4 points to 6,170, a 4.7-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.3 percent on Wednesday. In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.1 percent at 2105 GMT. (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)