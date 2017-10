Oct 19 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised to inch down slightly on Thursday, with material stocks hurt by a slip in base metal prices. The share price index futures fell slightly at 0.034 percent, or 2 points to 5,868, a 22.5-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended flat at 0.02 percent on Wednesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.095 percent in early trade. (Reporting by Christina Martin in Bengaluru)