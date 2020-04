April 28 (Reuters) - Australian shares were poised to edge higher on Tuesday, as hopes that reopening world economies would help put growth back on track offset another steep drop in oil prices amid a supply glut. The local share price index futures rose 0.1%. The benchmark ended 1.5% higher on Monday. New Zealand's main S&P/NZX 50 bourse rose 1.6% in early trade. (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)