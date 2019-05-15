Financials
May 15, 2019 / 10:11 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

Australia shares set to inch up; NZ rises

1 Min Read

    May 16 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to rise on
Thursday as U.S. President Donald Trump's plan to delay tariffs
on auto imports is expected to offset earlier pressure on
equities from weak Chinese economic data.
    Investor sentiment is seen to be lifted by U.S. Treasury
Secretary Steven Mnuchin's comment on Wednesday that he would
likely travel to China soon to continue talks seeking a
resolution on the bilateral trade war.             
    The local share price index futures          edged up 0.2%,
a 16.8-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index        
close. The benchmark climbed 0.7% on Wednesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose 0.2%
in early trade.

 (Reporting by Aman Swami in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard
Chang)
