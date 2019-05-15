Australia shares set to inch up; NZ rises

May 16 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to rise on Thursday as U.S. President Donald Trump's plan to delay tariffs on auto imports is expected to offset earlier pressure on equities from weak Chinese economic data. Investor sentiment is seen to be lifted by U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin's comment on Wednesday that he would likely travel to China soon to continue talks seeking a resolution on the bilateral trade war. The local share price index futures edged up 0.2%, a 16.8-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark climbed 0.7% on Wednesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.2% in early trade. (Reporting by Aman Swami in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard Chang)