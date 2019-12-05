Australia shares set to inch up slightly, NZ up

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to open slightly higher even as market participants stay cautious awaiting further developments in the hoped-for interim trade deal between the United States and China. The local share price index futures rose 0.2%, a 7-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 1.2% on Thursday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index advanced 0.4% in early trade. (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)