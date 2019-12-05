Financials
December 5, 2019 / 9:07 PM / a minute ago

Australia shares set to inch up slightly, NZ up

1 Min Read

    Dec 6 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to open
slightly higher even as market participants stay cautious
awaiting further developments in the hoped-for interim trade
deal between the United States and China.
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.2%, a
7-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index        
close. The benchmark rose 1.2% on Thursday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         advanced
0.4% in early trade.
    
       

 (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru
Editing by Chris Reese)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below