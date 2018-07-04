FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
July 4, 2018 / 10:22 PM / Updated an hour ago

Australia shares set to make modest gains, NZ down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    July 5 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised to open
slightly higher on Thursday, amid escalating Sino-U.S. trade
tensions, with energy stocks expected to buoy the index on
rising oil prices.
    Brent oil price rose above $78 a barrel on Wednesday after
an Iranian Revolutionary Guards commander said he was ready to
prevent regional crude exports if Iranian oil sales were banned
by the United States.                   
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.2
percent or 12 points, to 6,149, a 34.4-point discount to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark fell
0.4 percent on Wednesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         fell 0.24
percent at 2211 GMT.

 (Reporting by Mensholong Lepcha
Editing by Phil Berlowitz)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.