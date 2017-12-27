FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Venezuela
Net Neutrality
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Moments of Innovation
Media
Energy & Environment
Cyber Risk
Investigates
Breakingviews
Future of Money
#Financials
December 27, 2017 / 9:15 PM / Updated an hour ago

Australia shares set to make modest gains; NZ slips

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Dec 28 (Reuters) - Australian shares may gain marginally at
Thursday's opening, with higher metal prices and a muted
performance in Wall Street stocks.
    Benchmark copper         on the London Metal Exchange ended
up 1.6 percent at $7,239 a tonne, having touched $7,259, its
highest since January 2014. Meanwhile, aluminium prices        
rose 2.7 percent to $2,252 a tonne, their highest since March
2012.        
    Gains in technology stocks offset losses in the energy
sector on Wall Street, in thin trade.     
    The local share price index futures          gained 2 points
to reach 6,024, a 45.9-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX
200 index         close. The benchmark rose 0.2 points on
Wednesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         fell
modestly in early trade, down as much as 0.1 percent as health
care and real estate stocks weighed on the index.

 (Reporting by Aaron Saldanha in Bengaluru; Editing by Hugh
Lawson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.