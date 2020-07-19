Australia shares set to open flat amid Victoria's virus woes; NZ up

July 20 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to open little changed on Monday as investors weigh a surge in Victoria's COVID-19 cases against stimulus prospects from the European Union and the U.S. Congress. Australia's second most populous state reported 363 fresh infections on Sunday, prompting authorities to make masks mandatory in its capital Melbourne. However, markets around the globe closed higher on Friday on prospects of stimulus to aid the virus-hit world economy. The local share price index futures rose 0.03%, a 29.6-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.4% on Friday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.5% to 11,640.01 in early trade. (Reporting by Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru)