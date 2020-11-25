Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Australia shares set to open flat as grim U.S. jobs data snuffs out vaccine cheer

By Reuters Staff

    Nov 26 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to be little
changed at the open on Thursday as a surprise jump in U.S.
jobless claims amid a new round of COVID-19-induced shutdowns
put the brakes on a global rally in equities that had been
fuelled by vaccine optimism.
    The local share price index futures          fell 0.06%, a
10.3-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index        
close. The benchmark closed 0.6% higher on Wednesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose 0.1%
to 12,680.77 by 2118 GMT.
    
       

 (Reporting by Arpit Nayak in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie
Adler)
