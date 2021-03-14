Australia shares set to open flat as stimulus boost fades

March 15 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open flat on Monday, as excitement surrounding further stimulus and a jobs recovery in the United States fades, and as weaker iron ore prices likely weigh on miners. The local share price index futures fell 0.04%, a 0.2-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.8% on Friday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.3% in early trade. (Reporting by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)