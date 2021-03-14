Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Financials

Australia shares set to open flat as stimulus boost fades

By Reuters Staff

    March 15 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open flat
on Monday, as excitement surrounding further stimulus and a jobs
recovery in the United States fades, and as weaker iron ore
prices likely weigh on miners.
    The local share price index futures          fell 0.04%, a
0.2-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index        
close. The benchmark rose 0.8% on Friday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose 0.3%
in early trade.
    
       

 (Reporting by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter
Cooney)
