Financials

Australia shares set to open flat as trading halt sparks uncertainty; NZ up

By Reuters Staff

    Nov 17 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to open flat
on Tuesday, shrugging off optimism over progress towards a
COVID-19 vaccine, with investors likely to remain wary after
trading was halted due to a data glitch in the previous session.
    Trading on Australia's stock exchange was halted just 20
minutes from the open on Monday due to "market data issues", and
while the exchange said it would resume on Tuesday, some
analysts said the event could cause volatility in the session.
            
    Positive data from Moderna Inc          on its experimental
COVID-19 vaccine could likely fuel some optimism among
investors, after sending U.S. stocks to record highs overnight.
            
    The local share price index futures          fell 3 points,
or 0.05%, a 1.3-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index         close. The benchmark rose 1.2% before trading was
halted.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose 0.4%
by 2125 GMT.
    
       

 (Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie
Adler)
