Australia shares set to open flat as virus challenge persists

July 5 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to open flat on Monday as the country battles an outbreak of the Delta variant of the coronavirus, while firm copper and oil prices will likely lend weight to miners and energy companies. The local share price index futures was flat, and at a 78.6-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.6% on Friday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.2% in early trade. (Reporting by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)