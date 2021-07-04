Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Australia shares set to open flat as virus challenge persists

By Reuters Staff

    July 5 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to open flat
on Monday as the country battles an outbreak of the Delta
variant of the coronavirus, while firm copper and oil prices
will likely lend weight to miners and energy companies.
    The local share price index futures          was flat, and
at a 78.6-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index
        close. The benchmark rose 0.6% on Friday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose 0.2%
in early trade.
    
       

 (Reporting by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter
Cooney)
