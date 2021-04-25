Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Australia shares set to open flat

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    April 26 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open flat
on Monday despite strong positive leads from the Wall Street, as
a snap lockdown in Perth is expected to weigh on sentiment
offsetting gains likely to be made by miners on rising iron ore
prices.
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.06%, a
34.7-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index        
close. The benchmark edged higher on Friday.
    Markets in New Zealand were closed for a holiday.
    

