September 19, 2018 / 10:20 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Australia shares set to open flat, New Zealand down

1 Min Read

    Sept 20 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised for a
steady open on Thursday, as gains in the material stocks buoyed
by firm metals prices are expected to offset declines in the
other sectors.
    Prices for Chinese construction steel rebar rose on
Wednesday after the Chinese government said it would boost
spending on infrastructure, while copper jumped to its highest
in three weeks.                          
    The local share price index futures          fell marginally
by 0.1 percent or 4 points to 6,185, a 5-point discount to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark gained
0.5 percent on Wednesday. 
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         fell 0.11
percent at 2206 GMT.

 (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru
Editing by Chris Reese)
