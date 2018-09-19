Australia shares set to open flat, New Zealand down

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised for a steady open on Thursday, as gains in the material stocks buoyed by firm metals prices are expected to offset declines in the other sectors. Prices for Chinese construction steel rebar rose on Wednesday after the Chinese government said it would boost spending on infrastructure, while copper jumped to its highest in three weeks. The local share price index futures fell marginally by 0.1 percent or 4 points to 6,185, a 5-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark gained 0.5 percent on Wednesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.11 percent at 2206 GMT. (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)