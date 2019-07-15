Financials
July 15, 2019 / 10:23 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Australia shares set to open flat; New Zealand up

1 Min Read

    July 16 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open
little changed on Tuesday as energy sector declines are likely
to offset gains in resources stocks.
    Oil prices fell about 1% on Monday, while China's iron ore
and coke prices rose on expectations for increased demand for
both steelmaking inputs.                
    The Reserve Bank of Australia is scheduled to release its
July policy meeting minutes later on Tuesday.
    The local share price index futures          fell 0.08%, or
5 points, to 6,592, a 61-point discount to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark fell 0.65% on
Monday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose 0.2%
at 2210 GMT.

 (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard Chang)
