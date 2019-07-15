Australia shares set to open flat; New Zealand up

July 16 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open little changed on Tuesday as energy sector declines are likely to offset gains in resources stocks. Oil prices fell about 1% on Monday, while China's iron ore and coke prices rose on expectations for increased demand for both steelmaking inputs. The Reserve Bank of Australia is scheduled to release its July policy meeting minutes later on Tuesday. The local share price index futures fell 0.08%, or 5 points, to 6,592, a 61-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.65% on Monday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.2% at 2210 GMT. (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard Chang)