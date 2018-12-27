Financials
December 27, 2018 / 9:33 PM / in 3 hours

Australia shares set to open flat; NZ edges lower

1 Min Read

    Dec 28 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to be little
changed at the open on Friday, as Wall Street ended positive
after suffering steep losses earlier in the session.
    All three of the major U.S. indexes turned positive late in
Thursday's session. The initial losses came after a measure of
U.S. consumer confidence posted its sharpest decline in more
than three years in December.     
    The local share price index futures          was flat at a
44.2-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index        
close. The benchmark climbed 1.9 percent on Thursday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         edged lower
in early trade.
    
       

 (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru;
Editing by Alison Williams)
