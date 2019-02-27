Financials
February 27, 2019 / 9:29 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Australia shares set to open flat; NZ flat

1 Min Read

    Feb 28 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open little
changed on Thursday, with expected gains in energy stocks from
rising oil prices to be offset by risk-off sentiment after
cautionary U.S. comments on trade talks with China. 
    U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said it was too
early to predict an outcome in U.S.-China trade talks and that
issues with China are "too serious" to be resolved with promises
from Beijing to purchase more U.S. goods.               
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.08
percent, a 14.3-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index         close. The benchmark rose 0.4 percent on
Wednesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose 0.1
percent or 13.02 points to 9,294.49 in early trade.
    

 (Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru; Editing by
Richard Chang)
