Australia shares set to open flat, NZ gains

April 20 (Reuters) - Australian shares were poised to open unchanged on Monday, as investors awaited more details on when and how major global economies plan to re-open and hoped a treatment for the novel coronavirus will emerge soon. The local share price index futures were roughly flat at 2211 GMT, on par with the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended 1.3% higher on Friday. New Zealand's S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.5% in early trade. (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)