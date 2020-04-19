Financials
Australia shares set to open flat, NZ gains

    April 20 (Reuters) - Australian shares were poised to open
unchanged on Monday, as investors awaited more details on when
and how major global economies plan to re-open and hoped a
treatment for the novel coronavirus will emerge soon.
    The local share price index futures          were roughly
flat at 2211 GMT, on par with the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index
        close. The benchmark ended 1.3% higher on Friday.
    New Zealand's S&P/NZX 50 index         rose 0.5% in early
trade.

