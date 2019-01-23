Financials
Australia shares set to open flat, NZ little changed

    Jan 24 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open
little changed on Thursday, tracking declines on Wall Street as
persistent worries over slowing global growth, trade tensions
and the U.S. government shutdown kept investors on the
sidelines.
    The world's largest economy could end up with zero growth in
the first quarter if the shutdown which began on Dec. 22,
extended for the whole quarter, White House economic adviser
Kevin Hassett told CNN in an interview.             
    The local share price index futures          was flat at a
52.7-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index        
close. The benchmark fell 0.3 percent on Wednesday. 
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         was flat in
early trade at 9,095.49. 

