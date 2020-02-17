Australia shares set to open flat; NZ rises

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to open little changed on Tuesday as investors remain on the sidelines ahead of earnings from major companies, including miner BHP Group Ltd and supermarket chain Coles Group Ltd . The local share price index futures ticked lower, a 62.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark slipped about 0.1% on Monday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was up about 0.3% in early trade. (Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)