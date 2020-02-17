Financials
February 17, 2020 / 9:09 PM / Updated an hour ago

Australia shares set to open flat; NZ rises

    Feb 18 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to open
little changed on Tuesday as investors remain on the sidelines
ahead of earnings from major companies, including miner BHP
Group Ltd          and supermarket chain Coles Group Ltd
        .
    The local share price index futures          ticked lower, a
62.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index        
close. The benchmark slipped about 0.1% on Monday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         was up
about 0.3% in early trade.

