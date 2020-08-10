Australia shares set to open flat, NZ rises

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Australian shares were poised to open little changed on Tuesday as investors await news on progress on a U.S. fiscal support bill and keep a close eye on coronavirus data after signs that a second wave of local infections may be peaking. The local share price index futures fell 0.049%, a 43.2-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 1.76% on Monday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.32% by 2205 GMT. (Reporting by Deepali Saxena; editing by Richard Pullin)