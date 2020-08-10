Market News
Australia shares set to open flat, NZ rises

    Aug 11 (Reuters) - Australian shares were poised to open
little changed on Tuesday as investors await news on progress on
a U.S. fiscal support bill and keep a close eye on coronavirus
data after signs that a second wave of local infections may be
peaking.
    The local share price index futures          fell 0.049%, a
43.2-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index        
close. The benchmark rose 1.76% on Monday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose 0.32%
by 2205 GMT.

 (Reporting by Deepali Saxena; editing by Richard Pullin)
