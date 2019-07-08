Australia shares set to open flat; NZ slips

July 9 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open little changed on Tuesday, as gains from the mining sector, stemming from expectations of strong iron ore demand, are likely to be capped as investors worry the U.S. Fed may not lower interest rates this month. The local share price index futures inched 0.015% higher, a 56.2-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark slid 1.2% to 6,672.20 on Monday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index slipped 0.2% in early trade. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)