Financials
July 8, 2019 / 10:21 PM / Updated an hour ago

Australia shares set to open flat; NZ slips

1 Min Read

    July 9 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open little
changed on Tuesday, as gains from the mining sector, stemming
from expectations of strong iron ore demand, are likely to be
capped as investors worry the U.S. Fed may not lower interest
rates this month.
    The local share price index futures          inched 0.015%
higher, a 56.2-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index         close. The benchmark slid 1.2% to 6,672.20 on
Monday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         slipped
0.2% in early trade.

 (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter
Cooney)
