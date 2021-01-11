Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Australia shares set to open flat, NZ slips

By Reuters Staff

    Jan 12 (Reuters) - Australian shares were seen opening flat
on Tuesday as investors weighed hopes of imminent stimulus
measures from the United States against rising coronavirus cases
globally.
    The local share price index futures          inched 0.02%
lower, a 60.2 point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index
        close. The benchmark fell 0.9% on Monday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         fell 0.2%
to 13,264.09 points in early trade.

