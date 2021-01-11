Australia shares set to open flat, NZ slips

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Australian shares were seen opening flat on Tuesday as investors weighed hopes of imminent stimulus measures from the United States against rising coronavirus cases globally. The local share price index futures inched 0.02% lower, a 60.2 point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.9% on Monday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.2% to 13,264.09 points in early trade. (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)