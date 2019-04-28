Financials
Australia shares set to open flat; NZ up slightly

    April 29 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open
little changed on Monday as investors remain wary ahead of bank
earnings, while weaker oil prices are expected to weigh on
energy stocks.
    The local share price index futures          fell
marginally, a 19.6-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index         close. The benchmark rose 0.1 percent on Friday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose 0.05
percent or 5.07 points in early trade.
    
       

