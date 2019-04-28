Australia shares set to open flat; NZ up slightly

April 29 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open little changed on Monday as investors remain wary ahead of bank earnings, while weaker oil prices are expected to weigh on energy stocks. The local share price index futures fell marginally, a 19.6-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.1 percent on Friday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.05 percent or 5.07 points in early trade. (Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)