Australia shares set to open flat tracking choppy Wall Street

By Reuters Staff

    March 24 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to open
flat on Wednesday, tracking a choppy Wall Street on concerns
about the cost of U.S. infrastructure spending and related
potential tax hikes, while robust iron ore prices will likely
benefit heavyweight miners.
    The local share price index futures          fell 0.03%, a
30.4-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index        
close. The benchmark fell 0.1% on Tuesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         was flat in
early trade.
       

 (Reporting by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard
Chang)
