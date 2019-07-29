Financials
July 29, 2019 / 10:16 PM / Updated an hour ago

Australia shares set to open higher ahead of Fed meeting, NZ gains

1 Min Read

    July 30 (Reuters) - Australian shares were poised to open
higher on Tuesday, with miners likely to boost the index after
iron ore prices ticked higher for a third consecutive session.
    Focus will be on the U.S. Federal Reserve's two day policy
meeting, which begins later in the day. Markets have largely
placed bets on the first interest rate cut in a decade.
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.5% or 33
points, a 0.5% discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index
        close. The benchmark rose 0.5% on Monday, closing just 3
points shy of its highest ever close.
    Across the Tasman sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50
index         rose 0.3% to 10,855.030 in early trade.
    
       

 (Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; editing by Bill
Berkrot)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
