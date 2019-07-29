Australia shares set to open higher ahead of Fed meeting, NZ gains

July 30 (Reuters) - Australian shares were poised to open higher on Tuesday, with miners likely to boost the index after iron ore prices ticked higher for a third consecutive session. Focus will be on the U.S. Federal Reserve's two day policy meeting, which begins later in the day. Markets have largely placed bets on the first interest rate cut in a decade. The local share price index futures rose 0.5% or 33 points, a 0.5% discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.5% on Monday, closing just 3 points shy of its highest ever close. Across the Tasman sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.3% to 10,855.030 in early trade. (Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; editing by Bill Berkrot)