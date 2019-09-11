Financials
September 11, 2019 / 10:09 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Australia shares set to open higher as China tariff exemptions lift mood

    Sept 12 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to open
higher on Thursday, tracking Wall Street, after China's decision
to exempt some U.S. goods from tariffs boosted market sentiment.
    China exempted some U.S. anti-cancer drugs and other goods
from its tariffs ahead of trade talks slated for early October.
            
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.39%, a
25-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index        
close. The benchmark rose 0.4% on Wednesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         was flat in
early trade.
    
       

 (Reporting by Soumyajit Saha
Editing by Chris Reese)
