Australia shares set to open higher as China tariff exemptions lift mood

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to open higher on Thursday, tracking Wall Street, after China's decision to exempt some U.S. goods from tariffs boosted market sentiment. China exempted some U.S. anti-cancer drugs and other goods from its tariffs ahead of trade talks slated for early October. The local share price index futures rose 0.39%, a 25-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.4% on Wednesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was flat in early trade. (Reporting by Soumyajit Saha Editing by Chris Reese)