Australia shares set to open higher as easing restrictions lift recovery hopes

May 18 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to open higher on Monday as easing coronavirus-driven restrictions fuelled hopes for an uptick in demand and gradual recovery from the virus' economic fallout. Iron ore prices soared to a 9-1/2 month peak on Friday, while U.S. crude prices climbed to their highest since March on the back of strengthening demand as travel curbs begin to be relaxed around the world. However, continuing trade tensions between Australia and China could weigh on equities. The local share price index futures rose 0.6% or 32 points, a 31.2-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended 1.4% higher on Friday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.4% by 2214 GMT. (Reporting by Arpit Nayak; Editing by Daniel Wallis)