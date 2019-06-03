Australia shares set to open higher as RBA expected to cut rates; NZ down

June 4 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open higher on Tuesday, as investors expect the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) to cut interest rates for the first time in almost three years at its June policy meeting. A Reuters poll shows that economists overwhelmingly expect the Reserve Bank of Australia to cut its cash rate to a record low of 1.25%, with a follow-up move likely in August, as the central bank looks to revive growth and inflation. The local share price index futures rose 0.3% or 18 points to 6,332 at 2224 GMT, a 11.5-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended over 1% lower on Monday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 1.1% in early trade. Markets in New Zealand were closed on Monday for a public holiday. (Reporting by Mensholong Lepcha in Bengaluru Editing by Matthew Lewis)