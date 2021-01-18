Australia shares set to open higher as robust commodity prices benefit miners

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to open higher on Tuesday, helped by heavyweight miners benefiting from stronger commodity prices and ahead of important domestic production results and U.S. markets restarting after a holiday. The local share price index futures rose 0.6%, a 27-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.8% on Monday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was flat in early trade. (Reporting by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru)