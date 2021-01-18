Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Financials

Australia shares set to open higher as robust commodity prices benefit miners

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    Jan 19 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to open
higher on Tuesday, helped by heavyweight miners benefiting from
stronger commodity prices and ahead of important domestic
production results and U.S. markets restarting after a holiday.
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.6%, a
27-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index        
close. The benchmark fell 0.8% on Monday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         was flat in
early trade.
       

 (Reporting by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up