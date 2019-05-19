Australia shares set to open higher bolstered by election results, NZ flat

May 20 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to edge higher on Monday, with investors cheering the surprise election victory of the Liberal-led conservative party coalition as partial results announced on Sunday pointed at incumbent government heading close to a majority. The local share price index futures rose 0.1 percent or 5 points to 6,368, a 40.2-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.6% on Friday. With just over two-thirds of votes counted, the conservative government has won or is leading in 72 seats in its quest for a 76-seat majority, according to the Australian Electoral Commission, defying all pre-election opinion polls, which predicted a Labor victory. Stocks including coal miners are expected to surge as the Prime Minister Scott Morrison led government coalition is seen more friendly to resources than the opposition. However, it was not clear if the coalition can govern with an outright majority or will need to negotiate support from independents in the 151-seat House of Representatives. Meanwhile, risk sentiment is expected to be checked by concerns over uncertainty about the world's two largest economies reaching a near-term resolution to the months-long trade dispute. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.09%at 2205 GMT. (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)