Financials

Australia shares set to open higher for fifth session; NZ up ahead of c.bank meeting

By Reuters Staff

    Nov 11 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to climb for
a fifth straight session on Wednesday as vaccine optimism
lingers, with energy stocks and miners set to be further boosted
by higher crude and commodity prices.  
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.8%, a
49.5-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index        
close. The benchmark closed 0.7% higher in the previous session.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose 0.6%
in early trade ahead of the country's central bank meeting later
in the day. 
    Reserve Bank of New Zealand is seen holding the official
cash rate at 0.25% at a monetary policy meeting and leaving its
quantitative easing programme untouched, according to a Reuters
poll.             
    

 (Reporting by Shruti Sonal in Bengaluru
Editing by Matthew Lewis)
