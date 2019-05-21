Financials
May 21, 2019 / 10:10 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Australia shares set to open higher in line with global peers, NZ up

    May 22 (Reuters) - Australian shares on Wednesday are
expected to track gains in global stocks as investor sentiment
improved after the United States temporarily eased trade
restrictions on Chinese telecom company Huawei Technologies Co
Ltd         .
    The U.S. Commerce Department late on Monday allowed Huawei
to buy U.S. goods until Aug. 19, after the tech giant was added
to a trade blacklist last week.            
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.2%, or
13 points, to 6,508, a 7.9-point premium to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark added 0.4% on
Tuesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose 0.14%
at 2205 GMT.

 (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan
Oatis)
