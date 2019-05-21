Australia shares set to open higher in line with global peers, NZ up

May 22 (Reuters) - Australian shares on Wednesday are expected to track gains in global stocks as investor sentiment improved after the United States temporarily eased trade restrictions on Chinese telecom company Huawei Technologies Co Ltd . The U.S. Commerce Department late on Monday allowed Huawei to buy U.S. goods until Aug. 19, after the tech giant was added to a trade blacklist last week. The local share price index futures rose 0.2%, or 13 points, to 6,508, a 7.9-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark added 0.4% on Tuesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.14% at 2205 GMT. (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis)