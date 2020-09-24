Australia shares set to open higher lifted by miners

FILE PHOTO: Pedestrians are reflected in a window in front of a board displaying stock prices at the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) in Sydney, Australia, February 9, 2018. REUTERS/David Gray

(Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to open marginally higher on Friday, with mining stocks seen boosting the benchmark as iron ore prices rose, while a fall in infections in Victoria improved hopes that restrictions will be eased sooner than expected.

The local share price index futures YAPcm1 inched 0.1% higher, a 13.9-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO close. The benchmark fell 0.8% on Thursday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 had risen 0.3% by 2228 GMT.