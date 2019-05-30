Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 30, 2019 / 10:14 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Australia shares set to open higher; New Zealand down

    May 31 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open
higher on Friday, tracking gains on Wall Street, and are likely
to be supported by a surge in Crown Resorts Ltd          shares
after U.S. firm Melco Resorts & Entertainment          said it
will buy a stake in the casino operator. 
    Melco Resorts & Entertainment on Thursday said it will
acquire a 20% stake in Crown Resorts from casino mogul James
Packer for A$1.76 billion ($1.22 billion).             
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.3% or 19
points to 6,412, a 19.9-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX
200 index         close. The benchmark fell 0.7% on Thursday.
    In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         fell
0.1% at 2204 GMT.

 (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru
Editing by James Dalgleish)
