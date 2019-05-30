Australia shares set to open higher; New Zealand down

May 31 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open higher on Friday, tracking gains on Wall Street, and are likely to be supported by a surge in Crown Resorts Ltd shares after U.S. firm Melco Resorts & Entertainment said it will buy a stake in the casino operator. Melco Resorts & Entertainment on Thursday said it will acquire a 20% stake in Crown Resorts from casino mogul James Packer for A$1.76 billion ($1.22 billion). The local share price index futures rose 0.3% or 19 points to 6,412, a 19.9-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.7% on Thursday. In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.1% at 2204 GMT. (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru Editing by James Dalgleish)