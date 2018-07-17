Australia shares set to open higher, New Zealand flat

July 18 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to snap two sessions of losses and open higher on Wednesday, tracking Wall Street gains, with healthcare stocks set to benefit from weakness in the Aussie dollar. The Australian dollar was subdued on Tuesday as the country's central bank expressed concern about the impact of high household debt on the economy. The local share price index futures rose 0.36 percent, or 22 points, to 6,180 points, a 23.6-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.6 percent on Tuesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index remained close to flat in early trade. (Reporting by Mensholong Lepcha Editing by Bill Berkrot)