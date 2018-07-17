FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 17, 2018

Australia shares set to open higher, New Zealand flat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    July 18 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to snap
two sessions of losses and open higher on Wednesday, tracking
Wall Street gains, with healthcare stocks set to benefit from
weakness in the Aussie dollar.
    The Australian dollar was subdued on Tuesday as the
country's central bank expressed concern about the impact of
high household debt on the economy.       
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.36
percent, or 22 points, to 6,180 points, a 23.6-point discount to
the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark
fell 0.6 percent on Tuesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         remained
close to flat in early trade.

 (Reporting by Mensholong Lepcha
Editing by Bill Berkrot)
