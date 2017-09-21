FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares set to open higher; NZ down
#Financials
September 21, 2017 / 10:24 PM / a month ago

Australia shares set to open higher; NZ down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    By Aditya Soni
    Sept 22 (Reuters) - Australian shares were likely to open
higher on Friday, despite a decline in commodity prices and a
weak lead from Wall Street where U.S. stock indexes slipped on
expectations for another interest rate hike this year and new
U.S. sanctions against North Korea. 
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.34
percent, or 19 points to 5,661, a 5.6-point premium to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark fell
0.9 percent on Thursday.
    Iron ore futures in China fell almost 5 percent on Thursday
due to oversupply concerns as near-term steel demand in the
world's second largest economy looks to be at risk. Copper hit
its lowest in over a month after the Federal Reserve raised
expectations of a rate hike, boosting the dollar.
                 
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         fell 0.06
percent to 7,790.840 by 2205 GMT.
    
       

 (Reporting by Aditya Soni in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
