June 11, 2019 / 10:22 PM / Updated an hour ago

Australia shares set to open higher, NZ down

    June 12 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to rise
on Wednesday, with mining stocks likely to gain on the back of
rising iron ore and base metal prices.
    China's iron ore futures surged on Tuesday on expectations
that major miners will be unable to expand production to meet
robust demand.           
    The local share price index futures          edged up 0.2%,
or 12 points, to 6,565 at 2207 GMT, a premium of 18.7 points to
the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark
closed 1.6% higher on Tuesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         dipped 0.1%
in early trade.

 (Reporting by Mensholong Lepcha in Bengaluru)
