Australia shares set to open higher, NZ down

April 1 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to open higher on Wednesday in a start to a new quarter as a slowdown in new coronavirus cases is expected to lend support to investor sentiment, while higher iron ore prices may lift miners. The local share price index futures rose 1.4%, a 103.2-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 2% on Tuesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.4% by 2105 GMT. (Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)