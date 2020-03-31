Financials
March 31, 2020 / 9:30 PM / Updated 4 hours ago

Australia shares set to open higher, NZ down

1 Min Read

    April 1 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to open
higher on Wednesday in a start to a new quarter as a slowdown in
new coronavirus cases is expected to lend support to investor
sentiment, while higher iron ore prices may lift miners.
    The local share price index futures          rose 1.4%, a
103.2-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index        
close. The benchmark fell 2% on Tuesday. 
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         fell 0.4%
by 2105 GMT.
    
       

 (Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru
Editing by Chris Reese)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below