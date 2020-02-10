Financials
Australia shares set to open higher, NZ edges up

    Feb 11 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised to open
higher on Tuesday, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street, as
investors briefly shrug off concerns over the deadly coronavirus
in China and its potential impact on the world's second largest
economy.
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.6%, a
23.5-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index        
close. The benchmark fell 0.14% on Monday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose 0.1%
by 2110 GMT.
    
       

