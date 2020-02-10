Australia shares set to open higher, NZ edges up

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised to open higher on Tuesday, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street, as investors briefly shrug off concerns over the deadly coronavirus in China and its potential impact on the world's second largest economy. The local share price index futures rose 0.6%, a 23.5-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.14% on Monday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.1% by 2110 GMT. (Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)