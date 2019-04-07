Financials
April 7, 2019 / 10:08 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Australia shares set to open higher; NZ falls

Australian shares were poised to start the week on a positive
note on Monday, tracking Wall Street, as stronger-than-expected
U.S. jobs data eased growth worries in the world's largest
economy.
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.5
percent, a 13.7-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index         close. The benchmark fell 0.8 percent on Friday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         dropped 0.1
percent in early trade.  
       

 (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by
Daniel Wallis)
