Australia shares set to open higher; NZ falls

Australian shares were poised to start the week on a positive note on Monday, tracking Wall Street, as stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs data eased growth worries in the world's largest economy. The local share price index futures rose 0.5 percent, a 13.7-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.8 percent on Friday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index dropped 0.1 percent in early trade. (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis)