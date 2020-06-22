Australia shares set to open higher, NZ falls

By Soumyajit Saha June 23 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to open higher on Tuesday, tracking gains on Wall Street on hopes of further stimulus measures in the face of rising coronavirus cases, while robust oil prices will benefit energy stocks. Investors held hopes of more government help as both U.S. House Democrats and the Trump administration last week said they were looking to provide further infrastructure-based stimulus, while oil prices jumped on tighter crude supplies from major producers and easing virus-led lockdowns. The local share price index futures rose 0.6%, a 9.5-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended flat on Monday. In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was down 0.86% in early trade. (Reporting by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru; Editing by David Gregorio)