June 22, 2020

Australia shares set to open higher, NZ falls

    By Soumyajit Saha
    June 23 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to open
higher on Tuesday, tracking gains on Wall Street on hopes of
further stimulus measures in the face of rising coronavirus
cases, while robust oil prices will benefit energy stocks.
    Investors held hopes of more government help as both U.S.
House Democrats and the Trump administration last week said they
were looking to provide further infrastructure-based stimulus,
while oil prices jumped on tighter crude supplies from major
producers and easing virus-led lockdowns.                   
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.6%, a
9.5-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index        
close. The benchmark ended flat on Monday.
    In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         was
down 0.86% in early trade.

 (Reporting by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru; Editing by David
Gregorio)
