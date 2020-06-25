Financials
Australia shares set to open higher, NZ falls

Soumyajit Saha

    June 26 (Reuters) - Australian shares looked set to rebound
on Friday after dropping over 2% in the previous session, even
as new coronavirus cases continue to rise at home and around the
world.
    The country on Thursday recorded its biggest one-day rise in
coronavirus cases in two months, with its second most populous
state, Victoria, reporting 33 positive cases for the day.
            
    The local share price index futures          rose 1.2%, a
17.3-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index        
close. The benchmark fell 2.5% on Thursday.
    In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         was
down 1.24% in early trade.
       

 (Reporting by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie
Adler)
