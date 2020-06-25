Australia shares set to open higher, NZ falls

By Soumyajit Saha June 26 (Reuters) - Australian shares looked set to rebound on Friday after dropping over 2% in the previous session, even as new coronavirus cases continue to rise at home and around the world. The country on Thursday recorded its biggest one-day rise in coronavirus cases in two months, with its second most populous state, Victoria, reporting 33 positive cases for the day. The local share price index futures rose 1.2%, a 17.3-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 2.5% on Thursday. In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was down 1.24% in early trade. (Reporting by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)