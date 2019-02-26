Financials
Australia shares set to open higher; NZ flat

    Feb 27 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to rise on
Wednesday, with gains in energy stocks likely to boost the index
as oil prices steady.
    Investors are also awaiting developments on a possible
U.S.-China trade deal after U.S. President Donald Trump's
decision on Sunday to delay a tariff hike on Chinese goods.
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.2
percent, a 9.4-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index         close. The benchmark fell 0.9 percent on Tuesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         fell 0.08
percent or 7.17 points to 9,315.96 in early trade.


 (Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter
Cooney)
