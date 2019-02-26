Australia shares set to open higher; NZ flat

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to rise on Wednesday, with gains in energy stocks likely to boost the index as oil prices steady. Investors are also awaiting developments on a possible U.S.-China trade deal after U.S. President Donald Trump's decision on Sunday to delay a tariff hike on Chinese goods. The local share price index futures rose 0.2 percent, a 9.4-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.9 percent on Tuesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.08 percent or 7.17 points to 9,315.96 in early trade. (Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)