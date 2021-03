March 31 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open higher on Wednesday, after recording two consecutive session of losses. The local share price index futures rose 0.8%, a 27.6-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.9% on Tuesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was flat as at 2126 GMT. (Reporting by Vasudha Kaukuntla in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)