February 14, 2018 / 9:22 PM / Updated 8 hours ago

Australia shares set to open higher; NZ gains

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Feb 15 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to move
slightly higher at Thursday's open, following a positive end to
Wednesday on Wall Street and higher commodity prices.
    Oil prices rose on Wednesday after U.S. crude stocks rose
less than expected while iron ore futures in key market China
climbed to their strongest in three weeks. In the U.S., the S&P
500        gained 1.34 percent.                     
    The local share price index futures          rose about 1
percent or 55 points to 5,845, a 3.8-point premium to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark
slipped 0.3 percent on Wednesday.
    Australia is set to publish unemployment data later in the
day.
    Meanwhile, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index        
rose 0.3 percent in early trade, due to gains in telecom and
industrial stocks.
    The biggest prop on the index was Spark New Zealand Ltd
        , which was trading as much as 1.5 percent higher.

 (Reporting by Aaron Saldanha in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew
Heavens)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
