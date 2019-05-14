Financials
May 14, 2019 / 10:09 PM / in 2 days

Australia shares set to open higher, NZ gains

1 Min Read

    May 15 (Reuters) - Australian shares poised to edge up on
Wednesday in line with Wall Street as investor sentiment was
boosted by a tonal shift in Sino-U.S. trade rhetoric. 
    U.S. President Donald Trump called the trade war with China
"a little squabble" and insisted talks between the world's two
largest economies had not collapsed.             
    The Australian share price index futures          rose 0.4%
a 11.1 point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index        
close. The benchmark fell 0.9% on Tuesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose 0.2%
in early trade.

 (Reporting by Aman Swami in Bengaluru)
