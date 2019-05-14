Australia shares set to open higher, NZ gains

May 15 (Reuters) - Australian shares poised to edge up on Wednesday in line with Wall Street as investor sentiment was boosted by a tonal shift in Sino-U.S. trade rhetoric. U.S. President Donald Trump called the trade war with China "a little squabble" and insisted talks between the world's two largest economies had not collapsed. The Australian share price index futures rose 0.4% a 11.1 point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.9% on Tuesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.2% in early trade. (Reporting by Aman Swami in Bengaluru)