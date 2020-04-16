Financials
April 16, 2020 / 10:46 PM / Updated an hour ago

Australia shares set to open higher, NZ gains

1 Min Read

    April 17 (Reuters) - Australian shares were likely to inch
higher on Friday after Wall Street gained on the back of a
report of promising data from a potential COVID-19 treatment and
guidelines to reopen the U.S. economy.
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.1%, a
14.7-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index        
close. The benchmark fell 0.9% on Thursday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         advanced
1.1% by 2238 GMT.

 (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru
Editing by Chris Reese)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below