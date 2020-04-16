Australia shares set to open higher, NZ gains

April 17 (Reuters) - Australian shares were likely to inch higher on Friday after Wall Street gained on the back of a report of promising data from a potential COVID-19 treatment and guidelines to reopen the U.S. economy. The local share price index futures rose 0.1%, a 14.7-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.9% on Thursday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index advanced 1.1% by 2238 GMT. (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)