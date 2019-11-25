Australia shares set to open higher, NZ inches up

Nov 26 (Reuters) - Australian shares were poised to climb on Tuesday for a third straight session of gains as rising iron ore and oil prices will likely buoy resource-based stocks. The tech sector is also set to advance as optimism over the United States and China edging closer to a trade deal by the end of this year lifted trade-sensitive Wall Street peers. The local share price index futures rose 0.4%, a 37.6-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.3% on Monday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index inched up 0.1% in early trade. (Reporting by Niyati Shetty in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)