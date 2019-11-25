Financials
November 25, 2019 / 9:33 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Australia shares set to open higher, NZ inches up

1 Min Read

    Nov 26 (Reuters) - Australian shares were poised to climb on
Tuesday for a third straight session of gains as rising iron ore
and oil prices will likely buoy resource-based stocks. 
    The tech sector         is also set to advance as optimism
over the United States and China edging closer to a trade deal
by the end of this year lifted trade-sensitive Wall Street
peers. 
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.4%, a
37.6-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index        
close. The benchmark rose 0.3% on Monday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         inched up
0.1% in early trade.
    
       

 (Reporting by Niyati Shetty in Bengaluru
Editing by Chris Reese)
